Samsung Galaxy M05 Debuts in India: MediaTek Helio G85, 5,000mAh Battery, Specs & Price

Samsung Galaxy M05 was officially launched in India on Thursday. This latest entry-level smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, complemented by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device supports Samsung’s RAM Plus feature and is guaranteed to receive OS updates for the next two years. The Galaxy M05 serves as a successor to the previous year’s Galaxy M04. This new model is outfitted with a dual rear camera system, anchored by a 50-megapixel primary camera, and is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M05 in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is available in a visually appealing Mint Green color option. Consumers can purchase this handset through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M05 features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. Under the hood, this smartphone is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the storage can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. With the Samsung RAM Plus feature, available memory can be virtually expanded to 8GB.

The camera capabilities of the Galaxy M05 include a dual rear camera unit made up of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfie enthusiasts and video callers, an 8-megapixel front camera with a 2.0 aperture is provided. The device is assured of two years of OS upgrades along with four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M05

Photo Credit: Samsung

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M05 include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with essential sensors such as an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it supports a face unlock feature for enhanced security.

The Galaxy M05 is powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging. The overall dimensions of the device are 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8mm, weighing in at 195 grams.