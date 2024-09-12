Huawei Mate XT: Sleek Design with 8-Core Kirin 9010 64-Bit Chipset

Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design in China, the world’s first mass-market tri-fold smartphone. It features a 10.2-inch screen, a triple-camera setup, and is rumored to use the Kirin 9010 processor. The phone has 16GB of RAM, multiple storage options, and runs on HarmonyOS 4.2. It also includes a 5,600mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Huawei has officially launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design in China, marking the introduction of the world’s first mass-market tri-fold smartphone. While the company disclosed various specifications, including its impressive 10.2-inch screen when fully unfolded and a sophisticated triple outer camera setup, the specific processor powering the device remains unconfirmed. Nonetheless, a recent hands-on video from the launch event indicates that the smartphone may be equipped with a Kirin 9010 chipset, aligning with earlier leaks.

Chipset Insights

A leaked video clip shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Taylor Ogan’s X post) has provided insights into the chipset of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. It allegedly employs the Kirin 9010 chipset, which is said to feature an octa-core configuration comprising a single TaiShan performance core clocked at 2.3GHz, three mid-cores capped at 2.18GHz, and four efficiency cores that reach a maximum clock speed of 1.55GHz.

The Kirin 9010 SoC is constructed on a 64-bit architecture and is rumored to include the Maleoon 910 MP4 GPU, which is also speculated to be integrated within the Kirin 9000W and Kirin 9000S chipsets. This processor is manufactured by the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), the largest chipset maker in China.

It is noteworthy that the same SoC powers another smartphone from Huawei, the Pure 70 Ultra, which remains exclusively available in China.

Specifications Overview

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design boasts a triple foldable design and features a flexible 10.2-inch LTPO OLED screen when fully unfolded. When folded once, the display reduces to 7.9 inches, and when folded twice, it measures 6.4 inches. The smartphone is equipped with 16GB of RAM and operates on HarmonyOS 4.2 out of the box, with storage options available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

In terms of photography, the device includes a robust triple outer camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera situated on the inner display.

Additionally, Huawei has equipped its tri-fold smartphone with a durable 5,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.