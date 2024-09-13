Infinix Develops 6mm Thick Smartphone with Underwater Charging Feature

Infinix is reportedly developing a super-slim smartphone that could be just 6mm thick, making it thinner than the iPhone 16. The phone may feature a rear triple camera setup, a 3D curved display, and button placements on the right side. While there’s no launch date yet, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to debut in India soon, featuring advanced AI capabilities.

Infinix is reportedly in the process of developing a smartphone characterized by an ultra-slim profile. According to sources, this anticipated device may feature a rear triple camera setup arranged vertically, accompanied by the Infinix branding on its back. Should this product reach the market, it could become one of the slimmest smartphones worldwide, surpassing the new iPhone 16, which has a thickness of 7.80 mm.

Infinix’s Slimmest-Ever Smartphone

A recent report from Passionategeekz indicates that the upcoming Infinix smartphone could measure just 6mm in thickness. Leaked images suggest the device may incorporate a 3D curved display, a characteristic commonly found in other flagship smartphones. Notably, the leaked images of the handset reveal a lack of buttons on the left side, implying that the power and volume controls might be situated on the right side instead.

Infinix is really amazing. The improvements get better every year. Who would have thought the thinnest phone could be charged while underwater. You’re really impressive infinix! Apple will definitely be left behind, haha pic.twitter.com/bdQSWymomT — Simis,,❤️ (@MayorOfSurulere) September 4, 2024

Additional design elements include an LED flash positioned next to the rear camera module, which features three distinct rings for the lenses. The design of this new smartphone appears to be inspired by the recently launched Infinix Hot 50 5G in India. However, specific details regarding the device’s technical specifications remain undisclosed, and the exact launch date has yet to be announced.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), known as @MayorOfSurulere, shared a brief video clip showcasing the device, asserting that users could potentially charge the smartphone while it is underwater.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Launch Soon

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is set to launch in India shortly, following its global unveiling on August 29. This upcoming smartphone will feature Infinix’s AI suite, described as a collection of artificial intelligence functionalities. Included in this suite is the AI Wallpaper feature, which utilizes generative AI to create custom wallpapers. Additionally, the device is rumored to offer an AI Eraser capability for removing unwanted elements from images, as well as an AI Cut-Out Sticker function that enables users to produce stickers from their selected cutouts.

It is anticipated that the Infinix Zero 40 5G will possess specifications similar to those of its global variant.