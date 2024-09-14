Redmi 14R Launch: 13MP Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 – Price & Specs Revealed

Redmi 14R has officially been launched in China, marking the latest addition to the budget smartphone lineup from Xiaomi‘s subsidiary. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and offers configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Operating on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS skin, the smartphone features a robust 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W charging. This new model succeeds the Redmi 13R and includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price for the Redmi 14R is CNY 1,099 (approximately ₹13,000) for the base model featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additional configurations include the 6GB+128GB model priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly ₹17,700) and the 8GB+128GB model at CNY 1,699 (around ₹20,100). An 8GB+256GB variant is also available for CNY 1,899 (roughly ₹22,500).

Currently, the Redmi 14R is offered in four color options: Deep Ocean Blue, Lavender, Olive Green, and Shadow Black, available for purchase through the company’s website in China. There has yet to be any announcement regarding its release in global markets, including India.

Specifications Overview

The Redmi 14R supports dual-SIM (Nano) and operates on Android 14 with the accompanying HyperOS. It features a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD display with a commendable 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is complemented by configurations offering up to 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with an unspecified secondary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel front camera designed for selfies and video conferencing.

Users can expect up to 256GB of internal storage, facilitating ample space for applications and media. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced biometric security. The 5,160mAh battery supports 18W charging, ensuring long-lasting usage.