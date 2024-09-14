Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone for GT 7 Pro

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series, featuring a new ‘Camera Control’ button that helps users quickly access the camera and adjust settings. Realme has teased a similar button for an upcoming smartphone, showcased by VP Chase Xu in a video. However, it won’t be on the GT 7 Pro. Realme often draws inspiration from Apple’s features, like the Mini Capsule.

The iPhone 16 series was unveiled earlier this week at Apple‘s latest hardware launch event. The new devices come with an innovative touch-sensitive button known as ‘Camera Control,’ enabling users to swiftly launch the camera and adjust various settings prior to capturing photos. As the iPhone 16 lineup prepares for its market debut, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has teased a similar functionality that will be featured on one of its forthcoming smartphones.

Realme Introduces a Similar ‘Camera Control’ Button

In a video shared on Weibo, Realme VP Chase Xu demonstrated the dedicated camera button on an unannounced smartphone. In this demonstration, he illustrated how users can simply press the button to launch the camera. Once activated, the same button also facilitates zooming in and out, allowing users to take a photo with an additional press.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

Although the Camera Control button has been confirmed for an upcoming device, it will not be included in the Realme GT 7 Pro. The executive clarified that previous reports suggesting this flagship smartphone would adopt a feature akin to that of the iPhone 16 series are untrue.

This instance reflects Realme’s history of drawing inspiration from Apple. Last year, the company introduced the Realme C55, a budget smartphone that included a software feature called ‘Mini Capsule.’ This feature imitates Apple’s Dynamic Island by displaying notifications around the selfie camera, albeit limited to showing step counts, weather updates, and charging status, without integrating third-party applications.

While Realme has confirmed that the forthcoming GT 7 Pro will not feature the dedicated camera button, it remains unclear which device will incorporate this capability. Given the precedent set by the Mini Capsule, it stands to reason that this feature may eventually debut on a midrange or budget smartphone.