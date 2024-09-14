iPhone 16 Series Now Available for Pre-Order in India; Sale Starts Sept 20

The iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-order in India, with sales starting on September 20. Prices range from Rs. 79,900 for the standard model to Rs. 1,44,900 for the Pro Max. Customers can enjoy discounts and cashback offers using certain bank cards and can trade in old phones for extra value. Authorized retailers also offer additional perks on pre-orders.

The iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-order in India, allowing customers to secure their desired models—the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—with a token advance payment prior to the official release date on **September 20**. Authorized third-party retailers have already initiated various discounts and cashback offers associated with the new iPhone models. Notably, all four devices will support Apple Intelligence; however, localized English functionalities will not be available in India until next year, in accordance with Apple’s rollout plan.

iPhone 16 Series Pricing in India

The pricing for the iPhone 16 in India begins at ₹79,900 for the base 128GB model. The iPhone 16 Plus starts at ₹89,900 for its 128GB variant. Consumers can choose from a variety of colors, including Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro is priced starting at ₹1,19,900 for the baseline 128GB model, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a starting price of ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. These devices come in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.

Pre-Order and Sale Offers for iPhone 16 Series

Customers may place pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series through Apple’s website and can collect their handsets starting September 20 at Apple BKC in Mumbai or Apple Saket in Delhi. Current delivery estimates range from **four to seven days**, a timeframe that may extend based on demand levels.

During the recent unveiling of the iPhone 16 series, Apple announced potential discounts of ₹5,000 when using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, customers can benefit from exchanges worth up to ₹67,500, as well as 3-month and 6-month no-cost EMI options.

Third-party retailers including Aptronix, iVenus, Imagine, iFuture, and Unicorn are also offering cashback incentives and extra exchange bonuses for the iPhone 16 series.

For instance, Aptronix, Unicorn, and Imagine permit customers to pre-book the iPhone 16 series for ₹500, along with cashback offers (valid with SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank) worth ₹5,000 on the iPhone 16 and ₹4,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro. Furthermore, an additional exchange bonus of ₹8,000 is available during the purchase of these devices, as indicated by the retailers.

Similarly, iVenus and iFuture offer the same cashback promotions cited earlier for transactions made using the specified bank cards; however, their additional exchange bonus is comparatively lower at ₹6,000.