Xiaomi 14T Series Features AI Circle Search and More, Report Claims

Xiaomi is set to launch its 14T series smartphones on September 26 in Berlin, following the 13T series. The new models may feature advanced AI capabilities, including Google’s “Circle to Search” for visual content lookup. Other AI functions like Notes, Interpreter, Subtitles, and a Voice Recorder are expected. The phones will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, with 12GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery supporting quick charging.

The Xiaomi 14T series is set to launch on September 26 in Berlin. This series will succeed the Xiaomi 13T series, which debuted in November 2023. The new smartphones are expected to include various artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including the Circle to Search feature, a visual lookup tool introduced by Google with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Additionally, these devices may incorporate several other AI features powered by Google’s Gemini large language model (LLM).

Circle to Search on Xiaomi 14T Series

Leaked promotional materials obtained by Spillsomebeans indicate that both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature the Circle to Search capability. This useful feature enables users to select text by circling an area on the screen and perform visual lookups online. Activation can occur by long-pressing the home button or navigation pill, allowing for actions such as drawing, circling, or highlighting text and objects displayed on the screen.

This feature was initially unveiled with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and subsequently made available to Google Pixel smartphones in the following weeks. Currently, they are the only devices with this capability, but the upcoming launch of the Xiaomi 14T series is expected to broaden its availability.

Besides Circle to Search, the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro are anticipated to include four additional AI-driven features: AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder. The AI Notes feature is designed to utilize cloud-based AI for summarization and translation within the Notes application. Meanwhile, the AI Interpreter could facilitate real-time translations for face-to-face conversations, phone calls, or conference meetings. Both smartphones are expected to enhance accessibility with the help of AI Subtitles and AI Voice Recorder.

It is speculated that Google’s Gemini LLM will power these AI features.

Moreover, the leaked promotional materials suggest that the Xiaomi 14T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone is reportedly equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W HyperCharge technology, allowing it to recharge from zero to full capacity in approximately 45 minutes.