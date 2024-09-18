Leaked Renders of Samsung Galaxy S25+ Reveal Familiar Design and Battery Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is set to launch early next year, alongside the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra. Recent leaks show its design resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 6, featuring flat edges and a centered front camera. The S25+ may have a 4,755mAh battery, similar to the S24+, and is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Exynos 2500 chipsets, with 12GB RAM and a 6.65-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is anticipated to debut as a successor to the Galaxy S24+, alongside the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, early next year. In recent days, leaked images of the standard and Ultra models have emerged online, and now, CAD-based design renders of the Galaxy S25+ have also surfaced. Additionally, a report has provided insights into the expected battery sizes for the forthcoming Galaxy S25 series devices.

Expected Design of Samsung Galaxy S25+

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, has shared CAD-based design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25+. The anticipated design of this device appears to closely resemble that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The smartphone features flat sides and a flat display, showcasing slim and uniform bezels, along with a centered hole-punch slot for the front camera.

Leaked CAD-based renders of Samsung Galaxy S25+

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ Onleaks

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is designed with three vertically arranged camera units located in separate slots at the top left corner, mirroring the design of the existing Galaxy S24+ model. The rear camera slots are accented with rings reminiscent of the latest book-style foldable devices from Samsung. The power button and volume rocker are positioned similarly to those on the existing model; however, certain features like SIM card slots are not visible in these CAD-based renders.

Expected Features of Samsung Galaxy S25+

A report from Galaxy Club suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be equipped with a 4,755mAh rated battery, reflecting a typical value of 4,900mAh, which is consistent with the current Galaxy S24+. The report further indicates that both the base Galaxy S25 and the Ultra variants may feature battery capacities similar to their predecessors: the standard model is expected to have a 4,000mAh battery, while the Ultra model may include a 5,000mAh cell.

Similar to the other devices in the Galaxy S25 range, the Galaxy S25+ is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the in-house Exynos 2500 chipsets, with the choice dependent on the region. The Plus variant could be configured with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of base onboard storage.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S25+ is expected to feature a 6.65-inch display, which is likely to be marketed as a 6.7-inch screen. Notably, the device is projected to measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm, making it approximately 0.4mm slimmer than the current Galaxy S24+.