Leaked Patent Suggests Development of Xiaomi’s Tri-Fold Smartphone

Huawei has launched the slim Magic V3, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone, and the expensive Mate XT Ultimate, the first tri-fold smartphone. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is developing its own tri-fold device, recently patented in September, featuring a chunky design with two hinges. Initial renders suggest it resembles a tall, narrow smartphone, potentially announced in 2025’s Mobile World Congress.

Huawei has recently made headlines with the introduction of its latest foldable smartphone under the Honor brand, known as the Magic V3. This model claims the title of the slimmest production foldable smartphone available on the market. Following this launch, Huawei unveiled its premium model, the Mate XT Ultimate, which has achieved recognition as the world’s first production-ready tri-fold smartphone.

Xiaomi also joined the foldable smartphone race with the release of the Mix Fold 4 in July. Further developments indicate that the company is working on its own tri-fold smartphone.

Patent Application Filed

As reported by 91 Mobiles, Xiaomi has filed a patent application for its first tri-fold device with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). This application, submitted on September 3, includes schematics of the proposed device.

Design and Features

The renders generated from the patent documentation depict a device that appears bulkier compared to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate. Notably, the smartphone features two hinges allowing the outermost part to flip outward, transforming it into a conventional bar-shaped smartphone when closed. Once fully opened, it resembles a tablet with a rectangular main display. The camera layout is designed horizontally, incorporating three cameras alongside a flash module.

Despite featuring two hinges and three back panels, the Xiaomi device appears taller and narrower than Huawei’s offering, providing a visual resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is known for its narrow cover screen.

Future Production Uncertainty

One area that remains unclear is whether Xiaomi’s tri-fold smartphone will reach production status akin to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate. Earlier discussions regarding this development emerged from a Chinese social media platform, Weibo, where a tipster indicated that the device was under development but refrained from sharing technical specifications. It was suggested that this tri-fold smartphone could be thicker than typical devices and may be introduced at the next year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.