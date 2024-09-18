Infinix Zero 40 5G Launched in India with AI and Dimensity 8200 SoC

The Infinix Zero 40 5G was launched in India, priced at ₹27,999 for 12GB+256GB and ₹30,000 for 12GB+512GB. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, and a triple rear camera with a 108MP main sensor. The phone supports GoPro integration, AI features, and has a 5,000mAh battery. Sales begin on September 21 via Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 40 5G has made its debut in India, officially launched on Wednesday. This smartphone follows the unveiling of the Infinix Zero 40 4G in select global markets back in August. The 5G variant is set to become available for purchase later this week, marking it as the first device to feature the latest Infinix AI functionalities. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and boasts a robust camera setup, including a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Notably, it also supports seamless integration with GoPro action cameras.

Price and Availability of Infinix Zero 40 5G in India

The pricing for the Infinix Zero 40 5G in India commences at Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, with the 12GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs. 30,000. Customers can choose from three distinct color options: Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting September 21 at 7 PM IST through Flipkart.

Specifications and Features of Infinix Zero 40 5G

The Infinix Zero 40 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display, complemented by a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits, all safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, combined with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, and runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5.

On the photography front, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera also features a 50-megapixel sensor capable of recording 4K video at 60 FPS.

Significantly, the Infinix Zero 40 5G introduces a GoPro mode that allows users to connect to any GoPro camera. Leveraging the GoPro Quik app, users can manage the paired GoPro directly from their smartphone or utilize the phone’s display as a monitor for the action camera. Additionally, the smartphone is the first to integrate the new Infinix AI features, which encompass tools such as AI Eraser and AI Cutout.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. The handset includes dual Hi-Res DTS speakers and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. Connectivity options are extensive, supporting dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C. The device also boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, with dimensions measuring 164.31 x 74.47 x 7.9mm and a weight of 195g.