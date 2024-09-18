OnePlus 13 Design Leak Reveals Vegan Leather Finish and Key Features

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China this October with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. A leak suggests it will feature a green vegan leather back and a large circular camera module. Expected specs include a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display, a 50 MP triple camera setup, and a 6,000-6,100mAh battery with fast charging.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13 in China, slated for October. As the successor to the OnePlus 12, this upcoming model is anticipated to feature the highly awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, expected to make its debut next month. In the lead-up to the announcement, a tipster has leaked a design render of the forthcoming device, suggesting that it may showcase a vegan leather finish. Alongside the reveal, the tipster also hinted at several key specifications for this smartphone. It is important to note that the OnePlus 12, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, was distinguished by its glass rear panel.

OnePlus 13 Design (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a design render of the OnePlus 13 in a recent post on X. The tipster clarified that the image is merely an approximation of the expected design and not an official render.

OnePlus 13 more or less will look like this 😀

Green Color will most likely come with Vegan leather back!

Expected Specs :-

~6.82″ 2K OLED 10 bit 120 Hz LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved display

~ Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

~50 MP LYT 808 1/1.4″ Main + 50 MP LYT 600 1/1.95″ Periscope… pic.twitter.com/kXKwUjw3Nf — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) September 17, 2024

The render depicts the device in a green color variant with a possible vegan leather finish, marking a departure from the traditional glass back of the OnePlus 12. As this render is unofficial, precise details regarding sensor placements and logos are not accurately represented.

A prominent circular rear camera module is featured on the OnePlus 13 render, positioned towards the left upper half of the device. Unlike its predecessor, the camera module in this design does not extend to the edge of the phone. The render also shows the outlines of the volume rocker, power button, and the alert slider located on the respective edges.

In a recent Weibo post, OnePlus China President Louis Lee suggested that the leaked design of the OnePlus 13 may not be entirely accurate. He referenced an alternate rendering that displays notable differences from the circulating rumors.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 System on Chip (SoC). Further insights from the tipster indicate that the device will likely feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 13 is expected to integrate a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony LYT 808 1/1.4-inch), a 50-megapixel periscope shooter (Sony LYT 600 1/1.95-inch), and an additional 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Battery specifications are projected to include either a 6,000mAh or a 6,100mAh capacity. The device is expected to support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, alongside NFC connectivity. Additionally, the phone may feature IP68/69-rated dust and water resistance, an IR Blaster, and a dual stereo speaker system.