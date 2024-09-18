Infinix Zero Flip 5G to Launch with MediaTek Dimensity 8020, 120Hz Display

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is poised for an imminent launch, marking the company’s first foray into the flip-style foldable device market. The smartphone is expected to feature a robust 50-megapixel primary camera, UFS 3.1 storage, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. Although a specific launch date has yet to be announced, Infinix has revealed several key specifications through a recent social media post. Furthermore, details and images regarding the Infinix Zero Flip 5G were leaked by a retailer based in Vietnam.

Expected Specifications of Infinix Zero 5G

In a teaser post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Infinix Mobile confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and will feature up to 16GB of RAM. The device is also expected to include a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Reports indicate that the upcoming smartphone may showcase a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED inner display complemented by a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover screen, which is anticipated to feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, the device may support LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options. The handset is expected to operate on XOS 14.5, based on Android 14, with integrated AI functionalities.

On the optics front, it is rumored that the device will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10.8-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies, the device may include a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, with all cameras purportedly supporting 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

The smartphone is expected to house a 4,590mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Flip 5G reportedly offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC capabilities. Additional features may include DTS, Hi-Res Audio, and TUV certification.