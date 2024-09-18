Samsung Galaxy M55s Launching in India on September 23: Design & Specs Unveiled

The Samsung Galaxy M55s is set to launch in India shortly, as confirmed by the company. This upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant’s Galaxy M series will offer two color options and is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, complemented by a similarly powerful selfie camera.

Launch Date Announcement

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M55s will officially launch in India on September 23. The midrange smartphone will be available in Coral Green and Thunder Black colorways. However, further details regarding the RAM and storage configurations remain undisclosed at this time.

Expected Specifications

A microsite on Amazon has shared some expected specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M55s ahead of its debut. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The device will have a thickness of 7.8mm, matching the Galaxy M55 model launched in India earlier this year.

In terms of camera capabilities, Samsung is highlighting the camera specifications of the Galaxy M55s. The smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel rear camera, equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Features such as ‘Nightography’ for low-light photography and ‘No Shake Cam’ mode will also be supported.

Furthermore, the Galaxy M55s is set to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera, allowing users to capture images and videos simultaneously using both the front and rear cameras. Additional information regarding the Galaxy M55s is anticipated to be revealed as the launch date approaches.