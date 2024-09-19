Leaked Renders of Moto G75 5G Reveal Design, Colors, and Specs

Motorola is reportedly on the verge of introducing a new addition to its G series lineup. Recent design renders and specifications for the anticipated Moto G75 5G have emerged online, shedding light on the device’s color options and key features, including its build, camera, and display specifications. This forthcoming model is expected to serve as a mid-range offering and is likely to be positioned below the Moto G85 5G, which was launched in India in July of this year, showcasing a 3D curved pOLED screen and powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.

Moto G75 5G Design and Expected Color Options

A report from 91Mobiles has unveiled design renders of what is believed to be the Moto G75 5G. The device features a flat display accompanied by slim bezels and a pronounced chin, with a centrally located hole-punch for the front camera. The renders indicate that the handset is designed with a boxy, polycarbonate build.







Moto G75 5G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The rear panel reveals a square camera module with rounded edges situated in the top left corner, housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash. The SIM tray is positioned on the left edge, while the right edge features the power button and volume rocker, with the power button expected to function as a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G75 5G is anticipated to launch in two color variants—black and blue—where the blue model is likely to feature a vegan leather finish.

Moto G75 5G Expected Features

According to the report, the Moto G75 5G may boast a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main rear camera sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additional features may include Dolby Atmos support and a yet-to-be-specified Snapdragon chipset. Furthermore, the device is expected to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and support military-grade durability.

Comparatively, the Moto G85 5G, which launched in India, features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED display, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main camera, and is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. This model offers an IP52 rated build and is priced starting at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.