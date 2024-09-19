Redmi Note 14 Series Set for Launch Next Week with Design Reveal

The Redmi Note 14 series is set to launch in China next week, between September 23 and 29. Expected models include a base version, a Pro, and a Pro+. The phones will feature improved water and dust resistance (IP68 rating) and 50-megapixel OIS cameras. Pre-reservations are already open, and design teasers show stylish curved edges and unique camera layouts.

The Redmi Note 14 series has been officially confirmed for launch in China. The company has provided a launch timeline along with teasers of the upcoming models. While the specific configurations have not yet been disclosed, speculation indicates that the series will feature at least three variants: a standard Redmi Note 14, a Note 14 Pro, and a Note 14 Pro+. Additionally, the teased designs of two variants suggest enhanced build quality.

Launch Timeline and Design Features

The announcement was made via a post on Weibo, confirming the launch of the Note 14 series to occur “next week”. According to the promotional material, this suggests that the series will be unveiled sometime between September 23 and September 29. The devices are currently available for pre-reservations in China through the official Xiaomi website, as well as on e-commerce platforms such as JD Mall and TMall.

A promotional image highlights two of the handsets with curved edges and a centered squircle design for the rear camera modules. One camera module appears to be protected by a glass cover, while the second features protruding camera units.

Features of the Redmi Note 14 Series

The Redmi Note 14 series is anticipated to offer improved fall and water resistance capabilities. A senior executive has confirmed that the devices in this lineup will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Engravings on the upcoming phones suggest that they will include a 50-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and one of the models is expected to feature AI-driven camera capabilities.

Previous leaks indicate that the Redmi Note 14 Pro might be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, feature a 1.5K display, and incorporate a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. More details about the expected devices will likely surface as the launch date approaches.