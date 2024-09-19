iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Released for iPhone with Type to Siri Feature

Apple released the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 for iPhones on Tuesday, improving Siri’s functionality, especially with a new “Type to Siri” feature. It also adds call recording and transcription for older models. The update includes AI tools like a Clean Up feature for images and writing aids, along with a web page summary option in Safari. The official iOS 18.1 release is expected next month.

The iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update for iPhone was released by Apple on Tuesday. This fourth developer beta continues the trend of introducing new functionalities to enhance the user experience, specifically targeting improvements for Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. Alongside these enhancements, the update addresses several known issues involving Spotlight, Siri, and various other elements of the operating system. Notably, the official release of the iOS 18.1 update is planned for next month and will introduce several significant artificial intelligence (AI) features that were previewed during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June.

According to Apple’s release notes, the most prominent feature in this update is an enhanced functionality for Type to Siri. Initially introduced in earlier developer beta updates, this feature allows users to interact with Siri by typing rather than speaking. Following this latest software update, Siri will now provide suggestions while the user types, further streamlining the interaction.





Type to Siri Suggestions in iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4

MacRumors reports that this update also expands the call recording and transcribing feature to older iPhone models. Previously limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, this functionality can now be activated by tapping a new icon located in the top-left corner of the screen. Users will be notified of the recording’s initiation through an audible message, and once completed, both the recording and its transcription will be saved in the Notes app.

The latest update carries the build number 22B5045h for the iPhone 16 series, and 22B5045g for the iPhone 15 and previous models.

In addition to the new features, the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update retains functionalities from prior updates. A notable highlight is Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI suite. This includes a Clean Up tool that employs Apple’s AI technology to remove unwanted objects, backgrounds, or text from images. The suite also offers writing tools that allow users to adjust text tonality, summarize content, or generate lists. Furthermore, there is an option to summarize web pages on Safari when the reader view is enabled.