Moto G85 5G May Soon Launch in Two New Color Options in India

The Moto G85 5G, launched in India in July, is getting a new Viva Magenta color option, with a potential darker green variant also rumored. While the exact launch dates aren’t confirmed, both new colors may debut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting September 27. The phone has a 6.67-inch screen and is priced from ₹17,999.

The Moto G85 5G was first introduced in India in July of this year, available in three distinct color options. Recent teasers indicate that a fourth variant in a striking Viva Magenta color is on the horizon, although the specific launch date for this new option has yet to be disclosed. Additionally, reports suggest that a new green shade may also be in the works, potentially set to debut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

New Colour Variants for Moto G85 5G

The Moto G85 5G‘s anticipated Viva Magenta variant is currently listed on Flipkart and featured on the Motorola India website, indicating it is “coming soon.” However, a definitive launch timeline remains unclear. A post on X (formerly Twitter) hints that this vibrant new color may be unveiled in conjunction with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Moto G85 5G Flipkart listing

A recent report from 91Mobiles also claims that the Moto G85 5G may introduce a new darker green option, augmenting its existing color palette of Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. This new variant is rumored to be positioned as a deeper shade of the current Olive Green and could make its entrance alongside the Flipkart Big Billion Days, commencing on September 27.

The Flipkart listing solidifies the introduction of the fourth Viva Magenta variant for the Moto G85 5G. Should the reports prove accurate, this darker green color would represent a fifth addition, with both new options likely featuring a vegan leather finish consistent with existing variants.

Moto G85 5G Specifications and Pricing in India

The Moto G85 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 3D curved pOLED display, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This model runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, supported by a 5,000mAh battery that includes 33W wired fast charging capabilities, all within an IP52-rated frame. It boasts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system in addition to a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Upon its initial release in India, Motorola priced the Moto G85 5G at ₹17,999 for the basic configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is offered at ₹19,999. The upcoming Viva Magenta option is expected to share a similar pricing structure on Flipkart.