Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro Launch: MediaTek Chips, Leica Cameras, Specs & Prices

Xiaomi launched the 14T and 14T Pro smartphones in Berlin. Both models have 6.67-inch displays, up to 144Hz refresh rates, and 4,000nits brightness. They feature MediaTek chips and Leica-tuned cameras. The 14T Pro supports 50W wireless charging and starts at EUR 799.99, while the 14T starts at EUR 649.99. Both are now available in Europe and are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

The Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro were officially unveiled at Xiaomi’s global launch event held in Berlin on September 26. The Xiaomi 14T series features impressive 6.67-inch displays capable of supporting refresh rates up to 144Hz and achieving a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Both models are powered by advanced MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and are equipped with Leica-tuned triple rear cameras that reflect the high standards set by last year’s Xiaomi 13T lineup. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro boast 5,000mAh batteries and are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 14T Series Pricing

The pricing for the Xiaomi 14T Pro begins at EUR 799.99 (approximately Rs. 75,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at EUR 899.99 (around Rs. 83,000), while the premium 12GB + 1TB variant retails for EUR 999.99 (roughly Rs. 94,000). It is available in three color options: Titan Black, Titan Gray, and Titan Blue.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 14T is priced at EUR 649.99 (approximately Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and EUR 699.99 (around Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB + 512GB model. This model is offered in Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Gray, and Titan Blue. Both devices are currently available for purchase across Europe.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 14T Pro operates on the company’s new HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) AMOLED display, enabling an impressive refresh rate of up to 144Hz with a pixel density of 446ppi and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, delivering peak brightness of 4,000 nits. This model is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Photography capabilities are enhanced with a Leica-branded triple rear camera system featuring a Vario Summilux lens. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) at f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For front-facing photography and video calls, the device includes a 32-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi 14T Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 14T Pro offers extensive connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster, and flicker sensor. Furthermore, the device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock, in addition to featuring stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The thermal management system employs a 3D IceLoop design.

With a robust 5,000mAh battery, the Xiaomi 14T Pro supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone’s dimensions are 160.4×75.1×8.39mm, and it weighs 209 grams.

Xiaomi 14T Specifications

Similar to the Pro model, the Xiaomi 14T features the same software, display, and front-facing camera. However, it is driven by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Xiaomi 14T includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. This model also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support, but it does not feature wireless charging. It shares the in-display fingerprint sensor characteristic of its counterpart. The dimensions of the Xiaomi 14T are 160.5×75.1×7.80mm, with a weight of 195 grams.

Both devices in the Xiaomi 14T series are equipped with Google’s Gemini chatbot and a suite of AI features, including Circle to Search, AI Notes, AI Recorder, AI Subtitles, AI Film, AI Image Editing, and AI Portrait. Importantly, both models maintain an IP68 rating for enhanced dust and water resistance.