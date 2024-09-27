Redmi Note 14 5G Launched: MediaTek Dimensity 7025, 5,110mAh Battery, Price & Specs

The Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in China, joining the Pro variants. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset with up to 12GB RAM. Prices start at CNY 1,199 (about Rs. 14,300) and discounts are available. It also has a 5,110mAh battery and great camera features.

The Redmi Note 14 5G was officially launched in China on Thursday, alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro variants. This standard version operates on the Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM. The device is powered by a robust 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging.

Redmi Note 14 5G Pricing

The pricing for the Redmi Note 14 5G in China starts at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 14,300) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 16,700). Additionally, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,900) and CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 20,300), respectively.

As part of an introductory offer, Xiaomi is providing a discount of CNY 100 (approximately Rs. 1,200) on all variants during the first sale. The device is available for purchase through the Xiaomi China e-store. Customers can choose from color options including Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Star White.

Specifications and Features of Redmi Note 14 5G

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The device is driven by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It comes pre-installed with Android 14-based HyperOS.

In terms of photography, the device comprises a dual rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Powering the device is a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Additionally, it incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options encompass dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, the device boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, measuring 162.4 x 75.7 x 7.99mm and weighing 190g.