Realme UI 6.0 Update Set to Launch for Smartphones in China This October

Realme has officially announced that the Realme UI 6.0 update is set to be launched in China next month. The announcement was made via social media on Friday. This update is anticipated to be based on ColorOS 15, which will also debut for Oppo and OnePlus devices in the region on October 17. It is expected to include several features, notably those powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Recently, Realme introduced six AI features for its performance-oriented smartphone, the Realme GT 6, in India, including Magic Compose, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Night Mode, and AI Eraser 2.0.

In a post on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, Kangda Leo, the Product Manager of Realme UI, confirmed that Realme UI 6.0 will be introduced in China this October. Although the precise launch date has not been disclosed, it is speculated that the unveiling will coincide with the launch of ColorOS 15.

The forthcoming update is expected to incorporate Android 15 into Realme smartphones. While specific details regarding the features of the Realme update remain under wraps, it is widely believed that it will include functionalities first showcased by Google during its developer conference when unveiling its upcoming operating system.

The feature set anticipated for this update includes Private Space, designed as a secure area for applications that users prefer to keep confidential. Additionally, the update is likely to enhance passkey support with single sign-in capabilities and permit users to save their favorite split-screen configurations. Other improvements may include OS-level support for app archiving and unarchiving.

For developers, this update may introduce new methods to refine the application experience, enhancing performance across various Android versions. It may also support Matrix44 and other canvas drawing functionalities, enabling 3D manipulations of canvas and facilitating the creation of complex shapes by intersecting current shaders.

Moreover, a report indicates that Android 15 may utilize Bluetooth LE Audio technology to refine the spatial audio experience of smartphones.