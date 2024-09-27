Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Z Flip May Feature a Built-In Speaker Display

Samsung is developing a new type of ear speaker for its Z Flip foldable phone, allowing users to answer calls privately without needing to open the device. In partnership with LG, they are creating a piezoelectric display that vibrates to produce sound, removing the need for a traditional ear speaker and saving space for other components in the design.

Samsung is developing an innovative solution for its upcoming Z Flip clamshell-style foldable smartphone, aiming to enhance user privacy during phone calls while the device is closed. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 requires users to open the phone to answer calls privately, as calls can only be accessed through the speaker when the device is folded. This limitation has prompted Samsung, in collaboration with LG, to explore new technologies that will address this issue and optimize internal space for other smartphone components.

New Display Technology

According to a report from the Korean news outlet Sisa Journal, the partnership between Samsung and LG focuses on the creation of a novel display that will replace the conventional ear speaker typically found on smartphones. This new technology is specifically designed for foldable devices, particularly clamshell models that currently necessitate being fully opened to maintain call privacy.

Piezoelectric Technology

The display under development will utilize piezoelectric technology, enabling vibrations within the screen to generate sound. This advancement is anticipated to effectively eliminate the need for a traditional ear speaker, which is commonly located behind the hole-punch displays of contemporary smartphones.

Reportedly, the piezoelectric speaker will be integrated within the layered structure of the display, negating the requirement for separate components. This integration will not only save space but also potentially allow room for additional features and functionalities, a crucial consideration given the spatial constraints of clamshell foldable designs.

Enhanced User Experience

Researchers underline that embedding this speaker technology into the cover display creates two distinct audio sources. This innovation allows users to position their ear directly on the cover display, thereby enabling private call answering for the first time in such devices.

Historical Context of Piezoelectric Technology

The use of piezoelectric technology is not entirely novel. Xiaomi was the first to implement this technology in a commercial smartphone with the release of the Mi Mix in 2016. This device, initially available only in China, featured a piezoelectric acoustic ceramic earpiece speaker and an ultrasonic proximity sensor, diverging from the traditional front-facing infrared sensor to pursue a bezel-less design.

While the Mi Mix showcased innovative speaker technology, subsequent models such as the Mi Mix 2 released in India reverted to conventional speaker designs, omitting the pioneering features.