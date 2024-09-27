OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Specs Revealed Online

OnePlus is set to launch the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, successors to the Ace 3 series, in early 2025. Leaks suggest both phones will feature 6,500mAh batteries and 100W charging. The Pro model may include a 50MP camera and use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Both models are expected to have flat OLED displays and security features like optical fingerprint sensors.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and Ace 5 are anticipated to debut as successors to the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and Ace 3, respectively. Recent leaks have revealed various specifications about these upcoming models. Early reports indicate that the base and Pro variants may be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets, respectively. New information has surfaced regarding the battery, charging capabilities, and camera features of these expected handsets. The official launch has not yet been confirmed by the company, but introductions are anticipated in early 2025.

Expected Features of the OnePlus Ace 5 Series

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 5 series may feature robust 6,500mAh batteries. Both the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to support 100W wired charging capabilities.

Additionally, the Ace 5 Pro may incorporate a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, paired with a telephoto lens. The anticipated lineup is also rumored to have ceramic builds and flat displays.

Previously, the same tipster suggested that both the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro might be equipped with BOE X2 OLED flat screens with a resolution of 1.5K. The base model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant is believed to feature the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 system-on-chip. Moreover, the devices are likely to include 1/1.56-inch, 50-megapixel Sony IMX9-series sensors.

An earlier leak suggests that the OnePlus Ace 5 series could include a triple rear camera setup, characterized by right-angled metal middle frames. For enhanced security, the phones are expected to come equipped with ultra-thin optical fingerprint sensors. Additionally, the display designs for both variant models are said to feature ultra-slim bezels on all four sides.