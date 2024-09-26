Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launches with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3: Price & Specs

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro in China, featuring 6.67-inch OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits brightness. The Pro+ runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with a 6,200mAh battery and 90W fast charging, while the Pro uses MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with a 5,500mAh battery and 45W charging. Prices start at CNY 1,399.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro were officially launched in China on Thursday. These new additions to the Note series by Xiaomi‘s subsidiary feature 6.67-inch OLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate, along with an impressive peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro employs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC. The former boasts a robust 6,200mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging, while the latter comes with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Both models are rated at IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Pricing Details

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is listed at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,000) and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 26,000), respectively. This device will be available in several color options including Midnight Dark, Mirror White, and Xingshaqing.

Conversely, the Redmi Note 14 Pro starts at CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Other configurations include the 8GB + 256GB at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 14,000), the 12GB + 256GB at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 20,000), and the 12GB + 512GB model at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,000). It will be offered in Midnight Dark, Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple finishes.

Specifications of Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ operates on Xiaomi’s Android 14-based HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) resolution display, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 2560Hz. Supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, the display is designed to deliver 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, offering variants with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device boasts Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both surfaces.

In terms of photography, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. On the front, it is equipped with a 20-megapixel OmniVision OV20B sensor.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Photo Credit: Redmi

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and NFC. The device is also endowed with various sensors, such as an accelerometer, light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, gyroscope, IR control, and flicker sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the device reportedly passed the TÜV SÜD 2m 24-hour waterproof test. Additionally, it features Xiaomi Surge T1 signal enhancement chips and a substantial 6,200mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. The physical dimensions of the device are 162.53×74.67×8.66mm, and it weighs 210.8g.

Specifications of Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro shares similar SIM, software, and display specifications as its Pro+ counterpart, but is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor with options for up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum capacity of 512GB.

On the rear, it features a triple camera unit consisting of a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, complemented by a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options and sensors are identical to those found on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, and like its counterpart, it also has an IP68-rated construction. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, with dimensions of 162.33×74.42×8.24mm and a weight of 190g.