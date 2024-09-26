OnePlus 13 Set to Feature Enhanced Periscope Camera and New Design Layout

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be introduced next month as the latest flagship smartphone from the company. Recent reports indicate that this model may be among the first to feature the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. A recent leak has surfaced, showcasing an image that reveals a redesigned rear camera layout on the OnePlus 13, suggesting enhancements to its periscope camera compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 Leaked Image Hints at Redesigned Camera Layout

An image shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo has depicted the alleged OnePlus 13 fitted in what appears to be a protective case. While the earlier models, including the OnePlus 12, maintained a consistent camera layout, the upcoming flagship seems to showcase a new design for its camera island.

OnePlus 13 leaked camera layout

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

While the company has yet to disclose any formal information regarding the OnePlus 13, it remains uncertain if the device will maintain the circular rear camera module characteristic of its predecessors due to the presence of the protective casing in the leaked image.

OnePlus 13 Camera Upgrades (Leaked)

The tipster has indicated that the OnePlus 13 will feature an enhanced periscope camera sensor. While no additional specifics on the camera hardware have been disclosed, it has been mentioned that the upcoming device will adopt the same image processing algorithm used in the anticipated Oppo Find X8 series, which is expected to launch in China next month.

The combination of an advanced periscope camera, coupled with Oppo‘s image processing technology and OnePlus‘ collaboration with Hasselblad, may position the OnePlus 13 as a leading competitor in the smartphone photography segment, at least on paper.