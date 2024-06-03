Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Specs Confirmed for June 12 India Launch

Xiaomi 14 Civi set to launch in India on June 12. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, initially introduced in China in March. The company has given a glimpse of the design of the upcoming Indian variant and confirmed some key features. A senior company executive also disclosed the price range of the handset. Moreover, the color options and other essential specifications of the phone are now available online.

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will feature a flat 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to an official microsite. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and will run on Android 14-based HyperOS. Teasers confirm a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup and dual 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

As per the microsite, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will have a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support and up to 1,600 charge cycles. The handset will sport a metal frame, 7.4mm thickness, and three color options – Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.

Xiaomi 14 Civi launch, price in India

The Xiaomi Civi series bridges the gap between mid-range and premium offerings. Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma revealed that the company plans to launch a phone priced under Rs. 50,000.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be officially launched on June 12. The design teasers showcase a matte finish as well as dual-tone faux leather and glossy options.