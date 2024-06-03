Realme GT 6 Global Launch set for June 20; to be unveiled in India on the same day

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India soon, with the company confirming the official launch date of the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to have AI features and is being marketed as the “AI flagship killer”. It is also anticipated to be a global release and could be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was previously unveiled in China. Recently, Realme introduced the Realme GT 6T in India.

Launch Date

The global launch of Realme GT 6 is scheduled for June 20 at 1:30pm IST. The official image released confirms the launch date and highlights the association with Flipkart, indicating that the phone will be available for purchase on the platform.

A teaser image shared by the company on their global X profile suggests a design similar to the Realme GT Neo 6, featuring a glossy finish on the rear panel with a dual rear camera system and an LED flash unit in the top left corner.

Specifications

The Realme GT 6 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, with similar specifications. Rumored features include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The phone may also sport a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Realme GT 6 could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter at the back, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera on the front. It is likely to be powered by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, akin to the Realme GT Neo 6.