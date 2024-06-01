New Android 15 Beta Update Released for Nothing Phone 2: Download Guide

UK startup Nothing, led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, has released the Android 15 beta version for Nothing Phone 2, Google’s upcoming operating system update. Users can download the beta update as an over-the-air package without connecting to a computer but should note that some features from the stable version may be unavailable. Known issues include fingerprint and face unlock features not working, and certain preinstalled apps missing.

The UK startup, Nothing, led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, has released a beta version of Android 15 for its Nothing Phone 2. The beta version is Google’s upcoming operating system update and is expected to be officially released later this year. The company has advised advanced users and developers that the beta version is an early build and some features from the stable version of Nothing OS are currently unavailable.

Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 Beta Released for Testers

The first Android 15 beta version for the Nothing Phone 2 was released to testers earlier this week through a forum post on the Nothing Community. This is the second device from the company to receive an Android 15 beta release, with Nothing Phone 2a users having access to a test build last week. Users must ensure that their phone is running Nothing OS 2.5.5 before updating to Android 15.

Owners of the Nothing Phone 2 can download the Android 15 beta release as an over-the-air (OTA) update package, eliminating the need to connect the phone to a computer for installation. It is important to note that rolling back to Android 14 will result in data loss, so users should back up all their data before proceeding with the update.

Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 Beta: How to Download

To install the Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 beta, users must download one of two beta update packages from the company’s website and save it to the phone’s built-in storage. It is recommended to review the list of known issues with the first Android 15 beta and avoid installing it on your primary device.

Create a folder called ota in the phone’s built-in storage. Copy the Android 15 beta update package to the ota folder. Open the dialer app and enter the code *#*#682#*#* Tap the reload button to update the list in the local update tool. Select the Android 15 beta update package downloaded. Tap Directly apply OTA from select > OK to start installing the Android 15 beta package. Wait for the update to be installed before exiting the local update tool. Tap on Confirm and the phone will reboot into the new Android 15 beta.

Nothing Phone 2 Android 15 Beta Known Issues

Although developers and advanced users can install the Android 15 beta version, there are several known issues with the first Android 15 beta build. These include the inability to enrol fingerprints, unavailability of the face unlock feature, and missing widgets and preinstalled apps like Nothing X, Weather, Launcher, and Recorder.