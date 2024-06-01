Motorola Razr 50 appears on EEC and TDRA certification sites before launch

Motorola Razr 50 is set to be launched as the latest clamshell-style foldable phone by the company. The handset has been identified on two regulatory websites recently. One of the listings confirms the name of the upcoming foldable device, while the other discloses the model number. Reports suggest that the foldable phone will feature a cover screen larger than its predecessor and is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Razr 50 Spotted on EEC, TDRA Websites

A device with model number XT2453-1 was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) website. The listing on the website does not provide any other specifications about the Motorola smartphone. The same model number was also seen on the BIS India website.

Furthermore, a listing on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website for a smartphone with the same model number confirms that the device will be known as the Motorola Razr 50. This information has been verified by Gadgets 360 on both regulatory platforms.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications (Expected)

The successor to the Motorola Razr 40 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with an octa-core Dimensity 7300X chipset from MediaTek paired with 8GB of RAM. The benchmark listing indicates that the CPU will consist of four prime cores and four performance cores clocked at 2.50GHz and 2.00GHz, respectively.

According to a TENAA listing, the alleged Motorola Razr 50 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED inner display and a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen. It may come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The foldable device might also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Motorola Razr 50 is rumored to house a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.