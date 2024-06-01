Oppo F27 Series India Launch Date Leaked; First IP69-Rated Phone Expected

A poster leaked by a tipster suggests that Oppo F27 series could be launched in India later this month. The series is expected to include three models – Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro, and Oppo F27 Pro+. The highlight of the upcoming Oppo F27 Pro is its IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it the first smartphone in India with this feature. Additionally, one of the Pro models may be a rebranded version of a smartphone recently launched by the company in China.

Oppo F27 Series India Launch Date Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a poster revealing the launch date of the Oppo F27 series in India on X (previously Twitter). The poster indicates that the Oppo F27 Pro+ is scheduled to be launched in India on June 13. Along with the Pro+ model, the series is anticipated to include the Oppo F27 Pro and a standard Oppo F27 variant.

According to Sharma’s leak, at least one smartphone in the series will have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. More details regarding the IP ratings of these devices are expected to be unveiled during the official launch later this month.

Oppo F27 Pro or Oppo F27 Pro+ Could be a Rebranded Oppo A3 Pro

The leaked poster indicates that the design of the Oppo F27 Pro+ resembles that of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was recently launched in China. This similarity includes the circular rear camera module positioned in the middle of the upper half of the rear panel and the two color options shown in the poster.

Additionally, the Oppo A3 Pro in China was the company’s first smartphone with an IP69 rating, hinting at the possibility of it being rebranded and launched in India as part of the F27 series. However, it remains unclear whether it will be the Oppo F27 Pro or F27 Pro+ that corresponds to the A3 Pro model globally.

If these speculations hold true, the Oppo F27 Pro or Oppo F27 Pro+ may feature a Dimensity 7050 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.