Realme GT 7 Pro Specs Revealed: Camera and Fingerprint Sensor Details Leaked

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India later this year as the successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro. The company has not yet disclosed the exact launch timeline or any other details about the smartphone. However, recent online leaks have revealed some key features of the upcoming device. It is expected to be one of the early adopters of Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon chipset. A reliable tipster has also given hints about the camera and fingerprint sensor specifications of the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro might come with a periscope telephoto camera that promises a high optical zoom level, as per information shared by tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo. Additionally, the handset is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. This technology is touted to provide more accurate fingerprint readings compared to optical scanners.

Earlier reports suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro could debut with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, anticipated to be unveiled in October this year. While Xiaomi’s 15 and 15 Pro are expected to be the first phones in China with this chipset, the Realme device could be among the initial smartphones globally to sport the new processor.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is speculated to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was introduced in December 2023. If the launch schedule mirrors last year’s timeframe, we can anticipate the unveiling of the Realme GT 7 Pro in December this year.

It’s worth noting that Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme GT 6 in India and globally on June 20.