Report: Apple likely not revealing new hardware at WWDC 2024.

In Short:

Apple is not expected to announce any new hardware at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The focus will be on showcasing the next iOS, iPadOS, and other software updates. Rumours about the next-generation Apple TV have been put to rest, with no new device expected to be revealed. iOS 18 may feature AI-powered updates, including improvements to Siri and custom emoji options. The event will unveil more details when it kicks off on June 10.

Apple is not expected to make any hardware-related announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, according to a report. The developer event is set to kick off on June 10 where the next iteration of iOS, iPadOS, and other Apple software is tipped to be showcased. However, a new report suggests it may be a software-only affair, with any announcement around the rumoured next-generation Apple TV no longer expected.

No hardware at WWDC 2024

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant isn’t planning to make any hardware unveilings at its developer conference. “There’s no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don’t expect that)”, Gurman said. The Apple analyst also put rumours to bed about the next-generation Apple TV, which was previously slated to arrive in the first half of 2024. Notably, Gurman had earlier shared information about a new Apple TV with a faster processor and a cheaper price tag that was predicted to be shown at the developer conference. However, the analyst now says its launch “isn’t imminent”.

What to expect?