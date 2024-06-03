iOS 18 Update: Control Centre Revamp and New Music Widget for iPhone, Says Report

In Short:

Apple is gearing up for iOS 18 update at WWDC 2024. The report suggests a revamped Control Centre with a new Music widget, HomeKit controls. Siri may get better with AI capabilities, while apps like Music, Keynote, and Pages could also see AI integration. However, no hardware announcements are expected at the event. iOS 18 could be a major update for iPhones.

iOS 18, Apple’s upcoming major update for the iPhone, is rumored to bring significant changes to the device’s Control Centre. The news comes ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, scheduled to begin on June 10, where iOS 18 and other operating system upgrades are expected to be unveiled.

Revamped Control Centre

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple is likely to introduce enhancements to the iPhone’s Control Centre. These upgrades may include a new Music widget and improvements to the HomeKit controls.

Gurman mentioned, “Control Center will be upgraded with a new music widget and improvements to how it operates smart home appliances.” Currently, the Music widget on the iPhone’s home screen only offers basic play/pause options.

The report also suggests that the Settings app could receive a more user-friendly interface, improved organization, and a better search feature. These improvements may also extend to macOS.

Other upgrades on iOS 18

In addition to Control Centre changes, Gurman reported that iOS 18 may introduce advanced Siri capabilities powered by Large Language Models. This could enable users to string together commands and ask follow-up questions seamlessly.

Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration is expected in apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and AppleCare. Gurman hinted that iOS 18 could be one of the most significant updates in iPhone history, though no major hardware announcements are expected at the WWDC event.

Despite previous rumors of a new Apple TV launch, Apple is not anticipated to unveil any hardware products at WWDC. The focus is likely to remain on software updates, including the highly-anticipated iOS 18.