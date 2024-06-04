Realme GT 6 Details Revealed: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Realme GT 6 will launch in India and select global markets on June 20. Retail box images of the alleged global variant have leaked online, showing model number, design, and specifications. The phone is expected to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, with 5,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging. It may be a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 6. Launch expected on June 20 at 1:30pm IST.

Realme GT 6 to Launch in India and Select Global Markets on June 20

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India and select global markets on June 20. Retail box images of the alleged global variant have surfaced online, providing a glimpse into its model number, design, and specifications. The upcoming Realme GT 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may feature a dual rear camera setup and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It could possibly be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 available in China.

Realme GT 6 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani shared alleged retail box images of the Realme GT 6, revealing the RMX3851 model number for the device. The packaging showcases the phone in a green color with rounded corners and a hole-punch display design. The device is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The display is rumored to offer 6000 nits of peak brightness, and the phone might house a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The dual rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front camera may be a 32-megapixel shooter.

The leaked information aligns with previous speculations that the Realme GT 6 could be a rebranding of the Realme GT Neo 6 from China, which was priced at CNY 2,099 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Realme GT 6 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The much-anticipated launch of the Realme GT 6 is scheduled for June 20 at 1:30pm IST in India and several global markets, including Italy, Indonesia, Spain, and Thailand. The phone is likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart in India. More details regarding the device are anticipated to surface in the coming days.