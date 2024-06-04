Upgrade: Tecno Camon 30 5G Series now with AI Assistant Ella-GPT supporting 70+ languages

Tecno Camon 30 5G series is getting an upgrade with AI features like Ella-GPT assistant which can perform general tasks and support multiple languages. The smartphones also have AI Ask for drafting messages and AI Generate for creating unique images. Both models have high-end specifications like AMOLED screens, powerful chipsets, and advanced camera setups. The AI features aim to enhance user experience and offer personalized assistance.

Tecno Camon 30 Series Updated With AI Features

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series is receiving an artificial intelligence (AI) boost, just a month after its launch in India. The company announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its Ella-GPT assistant, which was initially introduced with the Phantom V Flip 5G, to more smartphones in the series.

Both the standard Tecno Camon 30 5G and the Camon 30 Premier 5G already come with two generative AI features — Ask AI and AI Generate. These smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and operate on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box.

Details of Ella-GPT AI Assistant

The Ella-GPT AI assistant is powered by OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 and fine-tuned by ChatGPT. It can handle general tasks like answering questions, generating text, providing real-time translations, and assisting in content creation. This AI assistant supports over 70 languages and accepts voice input as well. Users can expect personalized assistance for their daily tasks. The AI assistant’s initial launch was with the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in 2023.

Other AI Features in Tecno Camon 30 5G Series

In addition to Ella-GPT, the Tecno Camon 30 5G series offers two more AI features. AI Ask allows users to compose messages and check for grammatical errors in pre-written content. It also integrates with Google Chrome to provide generative capabilities while browsing. The AI Generate feature on the Notepad app can create unique images from random strokes and outlines, displayed in a sketch style.

Specifications of Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G

The Tecno Camon 30 5G boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Camon 30 Premier 5G features a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate. The former is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, while the latter runs on the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset.

Both smartphones sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Camon 30 Premier 5G also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.