Vivo Y58 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price and availability

The Vivo Y58 5G was officially launched in India on Thursday, joining the company’s Y series lineup. This new 5G smartphone is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y58 5G price and availability

The Vivo Y58 5G is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is available in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green color options. Interested buyers can purchase the device from Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and various retail outlets.

Furthermore, customers using select bank cards like SBI Card, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, and IndusInd can enjoy an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500 on their purchase.

Vivo Y58 5G specifications

The Vivo Y58 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The smartphone also sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and supports 5G connectivity.

Other features include GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, along with sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. The device also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.