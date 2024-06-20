Samsung seeks patent for rollable display on flip smartphones

Samsung has filed a patent for a flexible rollable display that can be used in different ways, including a clamshell flip phone design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. The patent describes three housing mechanisms for the display. The display can be extended for a larger screen, collapsed for a compact candy bar form factor, or folded in half to appear on both sides of the device. Samsung highlighted that the technology could offer different interfaces and experiences.

Samsung has recently submitted a patent application for a new rollable display technology that can be utilized in various form factors to provide a wide range of interfaces. This patent follows the previous grants for tri-fold and rollable display technologies that the South Korean tech giant received in March. While the application mentions that the display will be used for “electronic devices,” the accompanying images suggest a potential application in a clamshell flip phone, hinting at a future Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Samsung submits patent application for a flexible display

The patent was first identified by The Nerd Stash in collaboration with tipster David Kowalski from xleaks7. It was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 18 under the name of Samsung Electronics. The patent describes a flexible display with three different housing mechanisms.

Illustration of Samsung’s flexible display patent

Photo Credit: The Nerd Dash/Samsung

According to the illustrations provided in the patent application, the display can be configured in three different ways, referred to as “housings.” The first housing is an unfolded and fully extended view, where the rollable display is visible on the front of the device and can be extended for a larger screen.

In the second housing, the extended part near the top of the frame can be collapsed to create a more compact candy bar form factor. In the third housing, the display folds in half to appear on both the front and back of the device, with both sides functioning.

The camera modules are positioned on the frame of the phone, appearing at the top in both folded and unfolded states. The company also emphasized the versatility of all three states in displaying different apps and interfaces.

Samsung noted the rise in flexible displays in the market, leading to a competition in developing devices that can transform into various shapes for enhanced portability. The company highlighted the advantage of the display technology in offering independent functionality in all three housing states, allowing for a variety of shapes through folding and sliding operations, each providing a unique interface and experience.

It is important to clarify that a patent application does not guarantee the development of a specific device. Samsung may or may not decide to introduce this design to the public in the future, even if the patent is granted.