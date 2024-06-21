Samsung Unveils 50+ Accessories for Galaxy Smartphones to Celebrate Summer Olympics 2024

Samsung has launched over 50 special accessories for Galaxy smartphones in celebration of the upcoming Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris, France. The accessories include cases, power banks, pouches, and more featuring the event’s logo and colors. The range of accessories caters to a variety of Galaxy smartphone models, with prices starting at EUR 19.90. Some accessories, such as a shoulder strap and a power bank, are also available.

Samsung Launches Special Accessories for Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung has unveiled over 50 special accessories for Galaxy smartphones to celebrate the upcoming Summer Olympics 2024, which will take place in Paris, France starting on July 26. The South Korean tech company introduced Paris Olympics-themed accessories including cases, power banks, pouches, and more, featuring the event’s logo and colors.

Samsung’s Initiative

In a recent announcement on their newsroom post, Samsung Electronics France revealed that these accessories are part of their collaboration with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The accessories showcase the iconic colors of the event and are available in two design options – the Paris 2024 logo or the stylized Art Deco.

Range of Accessories

With over 50 cases designed for various Galaxy smartphones, Samsung offers options for budget-friendly models like Galaxy A15 and A25, mid-range devices such as Galaxy A35 and A55, and flagship handsets like the Galaxy S24 series. The company also introduced themed cases for the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5, with prices starting at EUR 19.90 (approximately Rs. 1,700).

Aside from cases, Samsung launched additional accessories like a shoulder strap carrying the event’s colors, priced at EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700). Another version of the strap features the “Paris 2024” text. In addition, a 10,000 mAh power bank adorned with Phryge, the official Games mascot, is available for EUR 49.90 (around Rs. 4,400). Furthermore, a waterproof pouch to protect smartphones from water damage is offered at EUR 19.90 (approximately Rs. 1,700).

Availability

Customers interested in purchasing these accessories can find select items on the official Samsung France Online Store.