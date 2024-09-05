Vivo Y300 Pro Launches: 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Specs, Price

The Vivo Y300 Pro has been launched in China, featuring a 6.77-inch display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a dual 50-megapixel camera setup. It comes in four colors and various RAM/storage options. Priced from CNY 1,799 to CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 29,000), it offers a large 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging and IP65 water resistance.

Vivo has officially launched the Y300 Pro in China, marking the latest addition to its midrange Y series of smartphones. This device is available in four distinctive color options and offers a range of four RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone boasts a 6.77-inch screen with a commendable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Y300 Pro is equipped with dual rear cameras featuring 50-megapixel sensors and houses a robust 6,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Vivo Y300 Pro Price

The pricing for the Vivo Y300 Pro starts at CNY 2,499 (approximately ₹29,000) for the top-tier model featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is also available in other configurations, including 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,199 (around ₹26,000), 8GB + 256GB at CNY 1,999 (around ₹23,000), and 8GB + 128GB at CNY 1,799 (approximately ₹21,000). Color options for the device include Black Jade, Gold with Jade, White, and Titanium, as translated from Chinese.

Vivo Y300 Pro Specifications

This dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone operates on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display. The display supports a refresh rate that varies between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and 3,840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC along with an Adreno 710 GPU, offering configurations that include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Vivo Y300 Pro features a dual rear camera system, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera that also has an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device feature Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (including AGPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS), and Wi-Fi capabilities. Additional functionalities include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, it incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced biometric security.

The Vivo Y300 Pro is rated with an IP65 certification for dust and water resistance. It packs a substantial 6,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, promising up to 23.2 hours of video playback and approximately 31.52 hours of standby time on a single charge. The dimensions stand at 63.4×76.4×7.69mm, with a total weight of around 194g.