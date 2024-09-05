Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Confirmed with 15W Wireless Charging Support

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE and has been listed on the Wireless Power Consortium database, indicating improved wireless charging speed of up to 15W. The phone will likely have a similar design to the Galaxy S24, with a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,565mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to launch as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE. Recently, the smartphone has been listed on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database, a necessary step for manufacturers that introduce devices with wireless charging capabilities. This listing indicates that the upcoming handset may support faster wireless charging compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the smartphone’s design has also been unveiled within the same database.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Design and Wireless Charging Details

As first noted by 91Mobiles, the WPC database includes a listing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE under the model number SM-S721U, a designation previously hinted at in prior leaks. Upon its release, this new smartphone is expected to offer a "maximum load power" of 15.0W for its charging capabilities.







Samsung Galaxy S24 FE listed on the WPC database

In addition to the wireless charging specifications, the database features a render of the device, illustrating a design that closely resembles the Galaxy S24 series. The design may include a triple rear camera configuration arranged vertically, accompanied by an LED flash. However, it is worth noting that the S24 FE might have more pronounced bezels compared to its flagship counterpart.

Similar to other devices from Samsung, the smartphone appears to bear the “Samsung” branding on its rear panel, as indicated by the render in the WPC database. The volume and power buttons are likely positioned on the right side of the device.

Expected Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It may be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset, a variant that is considered to be a step down from the Galaxy S24‘s Exynos 2400 SoC, and will operate on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the handset is said to include a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it is expected to house a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to be powered by a 4,565mAh battery, supporting both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.