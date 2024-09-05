Infinix Hot 50 5G Launches in India: 48MP Camera & MediaTek Dimensity 6300

The Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India, featuring a 48MP dual rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip with up to 8GB RAM. Priced from Rs. 9,999, it will be available from September 9 on Flipkart. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, 5,000mAh battery, and an IP54 rating for water resistance.

Infinix Hot 50 5G has been officially launched in India. This smartphone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main lens and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera designed for selfies. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, available with configurations of up to 8GB of RAM, and operates on Android 14. The device supports wired fast charging and boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, all within a slim profile of 7.8mm.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model is available for Rs. 10,999. Through various bank offers, customers can purchase these models for as low as Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The device will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart starting on September 9.

The smartphone is offered in four color variants: Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Vibrant Blue, with the purple model featuring a distinctive dual-tone finish.

Specifications and Features

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, delivering a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, complemented by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Additionally, it offers expandable storage capability via a MicroSD card, supporting up to 1TB.

In terms of camera performance, the Infinix Hot 50 5G includes a dual rear camera system featuring a 48-megapixel IMX582 primary sensor paired with a depth sensor, along with a dual LED flash. The front camera consists of an 8-megapixel sensor for high-quality selfies.

Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W wired fast charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. The device also complies with an IP54-rated standard for dust and water resistance and boasts a TÜV SÜD A-rated 60-month fluency certification. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone dimensions are 77.1 x 165.7 x 7.82mm, with a total weight of 188g.