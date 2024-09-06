Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Receives Chat Assist and AI Upgrades in One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung has started releasing the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series and older models, first in South Korea. This update adds new AI features like Sketch to Image, allowing users to create images from sketches, and Note Assist for audio tasks. Other enhancements include Portrait Studio, Chat Assist, and tools like PDF Overlay Translation. Eligible devices include the Galaxy S24, S23 series, and more.

Samsung has officially begun distributing the One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy S24 series, along with previous models. This update introduces a range of innovative Galaxy AI features, including Interpreter and Chat Assist, which were first unveiled with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July. The rollout is initially taking place in South Korea, with plans to extend availability to other regions over the coming weeks.

In a recent newsroom post, Samsung revealed that one of the significant enhancements included in the One UI 6.1.1 update is the Sketch to Image feature. This AI-powered assistant allows users to generate images based on their sketches or doodles created using the S-Pen, whether in the Notes app or within the Gallery. Additionally, users will benefit from Note Assist, which facilitates actions such as recording audio, transcribing it, and summarizing the content.

The update will also introduce the Portrait Studio feature, designed to reimagine portrait images in various artistic styles, including 3D cartoon and watercolor. Utilizing the Composer, users can create email drafts and social media posts with the help of Chat Assist. Furthermore, select users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will now be able to send suggested replies directly from their Galaxy S24 or other connected devices, allowing for quick and customized responses to incoming messages.

Other notable features included in the One UI 6.1.1 update consist of PDF Overlay Translation, Sound Search, and Instant Slo-mo.

As stated by Samsung, the One UI 6.1.1 update is being rolled out for the following smartphone and tablet models:

Galaxy S24 series Galaxy S23 series Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Tab S9 series

The update will be labeled as One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23 FE, while it will be indicated as One UI 6.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.