Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14 Launch with Specs and Prices

Honor has launched the Magic V3 smartphone, MagicPad 2 tablet, and MagicBook Art 14 laptop globally at the IFA Berlin 2024 expo, after their July debut in China. The V3 is touted as the world’s thinnest smartphone. Prices include £1,699.99 for the V3, £499.99 for the MagicPad 2, while the laptop’s pricing is yet to be announced. Key features include powerful chipsets and impressive displays.

Honor has officially launched the Magic V3, the Honor MagicPad 2, and the MagicBook Art 14 in global markets. This announcement was made during the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 event, following their initial unveiling in China in July of this year. The Honor Magic V3 is promoted as the world’s thinnest smartphone, with a folded thickness of just 9.2mm. Additionally, the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and an OLED display, while the global version of the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is available with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 chipsets.

Honor Magic V3, Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Pricing

The price for the Honor Magic V3 in the UK is GBP 1,699.99 (approximately Rs. 1,88,000) or EUR 1,999 (around Rs. 1,86,500) for the sole 12GB + 512GB option available in select European countries, as stated in an official press release. This smartphone will be offered in three color options: Black, Green, and Reddish Brown.

The Honor MagicPad 2 is priced at GBP 499.99 (approximately Rs. 55,300) or EUR 599 (around Rs. 55,800) in select global markets, and will be available in Black and Moonlight White.

Finally, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is listed globally in Emerald Green and Sunrise White. However, pricing and availability details for this laptop have yet to be disclosed.

Honor Magic V3 Features

The Honor Magic V3 boasts a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED main display along with a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and includes a 5,150mAh battery that supports up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it features a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Features

The MagicPad 2 tablet features a 12.3-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 13-megapixel main camera. It is powered by a 10,050mAh battery that supports 35W wired fast charging and runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.

On the other hand, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 laptop features a 14.6-inch Ultra-HD OLED touchscreen. It can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs alongside up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is supported by a 60Wh lithium polymer battery. Connectivity options for this laptop include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port.