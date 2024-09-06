Bluetooth 6.0 Introduced: Enhanced Device Tracking and Security Features

Bluetooth 6.0, the first major update in eight years, was released by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. It brings features like Bluetooth Channel Sounding for better distance measurement and improved security for digital keys. The update also reduces latency for gamers and audio users. However, new devices supporting Bluetooth 6.0 will take time to hit the market, requiring both compatible devices for full benefits.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has officially released Bluetooth 6.0, marking the first significant update to the wireless connectivity standard in eight years. This new version is poised to enhance future hardware equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 support, enabling more precise distance measurements between devices, securing Bluetooth communications with digital keys, and improving power efficiency. Additionally, the update promises to reduce latency on compatible devices.

Details regarding the latest Bluetooth Core Specification update have been outlined in a post on the Bluetooth SIG website. Among the noteworthy features is a capability known as Bluetooth Channel Sounding. Furthermore, Bluetooth 6.0 introduces six low-level technical enhancements that, while significant, will not be immediately apparent to users of compatible devices.

Key Features of Bluetooth 6.0

The standout feature of Bluetooth 6.0 is Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which significantly simplifies the process for devices to locate each other through accurate measurements. This advancement is expected to improve services like Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device, aiding users in tracking lost items using both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Another important enhancement is the improved security for digital keys, such as those used in specific vehicles, ensuring their functionality is limited to a defined range. Devices equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 are expected to support additional distance awareness features developed by third parties, as indicated by the Bluetooth SIG.

Monitoring Advertisers is another feature that will allow Bluetooth 6.0 devices to recognize when targeted devices enter or exit their Bluetooth range. This capability can assist host devices in conserving energy by preventing unnecessary scanning for devices that are not nearby.

Bluetooth 6.0 will also implement Decision-based Advertising Filtering, aimed at promoting further power savings by eliminating scans for secondary channels until necessary information is received on the primary channel.

For gamers utilizing wireless accessories for in-game communication, as well as those using wireless audio devices for video calls, Bluetooth 6.0 promises to deliver lower latency. This reduction is made possible by the introduction of the Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL) Enhancement, which allows for smaller link-layer packet transmissions, according to Bluetooth SIG details.

While the rollout of devices featuring the new Bluetooth standard may be gradual, it is expected that manufacturers will take time to introduce products with Bluetooth 6.0 support. Users should note the necessity of having both a smartphone and a wireless accessory that can utilize the next-generation Bluetooth standard to fully experience its new features. Consequently, it may be several months before Bluetooth 6.0 devices become available in global markets.