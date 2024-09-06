Honor MagicPad 2 and Magic V3 Introduce AI Defocus Eye Protection for Myopia

Honor has launched a new AI technology called Defocus Eye Protection, aimed at reducing the risk of myopia (nearsightedness). This feature, added to the Honor MagicPad 2 and Honor V3, simulates a medical technique that slows eye elongation. It can reportedly decrease transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees after 25 minutes of use. The devices are priced at GBP 1,699.99 and GBP 499.99 respectively.

Honor has recently introduced a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology aimed at mitigating the risk of myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness. Furthermore, the company asserts that individuals already diagnosed with this condition may have the potential to reverse its effects. This new feature, referred to as Defocus Eye Protection, is now integrated into the recently launched Honor MagicPad 2 and Honor V3 devices, unveiled at the ongoing Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 event.

Honor MagicPad 2 and Magic V3 Feature Defocus Eye Protection

The Defocus Eye Protection feature was initially announced during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024. This AI-driven technological innovation is based on a genuine medical method known as Defocus Eye Protection, which was originally utilized in prescription eyewear. This method employs peripheral defocus lenses that various studies have demonstrated to help reduce and manage myopia by slowing the eye elongation process responsible for the condition.

In its devices, Honor leverages AI to replicate the same visual effects on displays. The company has confirmed that it is implementing a nearwork-induced transient myopia-reducing display in both the Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone and the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet.

According to Honor, the AI-enabled Defocus Eye Protection feature can reduce users’ transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees after only 25 minutes of use. The company cites its research indicating that some users have reported reductions of up to 75 degrees.

As reported by Android Central, these innovative displays combine OLED screen technology with AI scene detection to simulate the effects of defocus lenses, while maintaining high image quality on the display.

The effects of this technology are reportedly imperceptible to the naked eye. However, Honor states that consistent long-term use of the display may result in a decrease in transient myopia, averaging a reduction of 13 degrees.

In terms of pricing, the Honor Magic V3 tablet is available for £1,699.99 (approximately ₹1,88,000) in the UK and €1,999 (around ₹1,86,500) in Europe, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Honor MagicPad 2 is priced at £499.99 (approximately ₹55,300) in the UK or €599 (around ₹55,800) in Europe.