Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Launching in India on September 11; Features Teased

Tecno has announced the imminent launch of the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G in India, revealing the official launch date along with some key features and availability details for the smartphone. The design of this 5G variant has also been teased. It’s worth noting that the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G variant was introduced in selected global markets in April, while the more premium Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G made its entry into the Indian market in March.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G India Launch

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G will officially launch in India on September 11, as per a press release from the company. An Amazon microsite has been set up, confirming that the device will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform following its launch.







Teasers for the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G suggest that the smartphone will feature multiple AI-enhanced camera capabilities. One teaser indicates the design of the handset, hinting at a vertical arrangement of the two rear camera units in the left corner, complemented by an LED flash.

The front camera is depicted as residing within a center-aligned hole-punch slot located at the top of the device. The display showcases minimal bezels, though it features a comparatively thicker chin. The volume rocker and power button are positioned along the right edge of the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Features

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is set to include a robust 108-megapixel main camera with HDR support, along with an AI-enhanced photo editing tool and various generative AI capabilities. The company has yet to disclose the pricing details for the upcoming smartphone. However, for reference, the price of the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G in India begins at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,999.