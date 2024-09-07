Realme 13+ Review: Affordable Performance That Impresses

Realme has recently launched the second batch of its new numbers series in India, introducing the Realme 13 and Realme 13+. These devices feature enhanced processors, design modifications, and various improvements compared to their predecessors. Priced under Rs. 30,000, both phones target the mid-range segment. After spending almost ten days with the Realme 13+, I find myself contemplating the necessity of its release given that the Realme 12+ was introduced merely five months prior. This leads to the question: is an upgrade from the Realme 12+ advisable? Continue reading for insights.

Realme 13+ Design: New Rear Panel

Dimensions: 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6mm

161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6mm Weight: 185g

185g Colors: Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold

The Realme 13+ maintains a design closely resembling its predecessor when viewed from the front; however, the rear exhibits several changes. The new rear panel features a unique pattern inspired by the themes of ‘Victory’ and ‘Speed’, along with a subtly redesigned camera module. A distinguishing curve is present beneath the camera, while the top portion offers a matte finish and the bottom showcases a marble-like design. Our review unit in Dark Purple appears more black than purple.

The marble-like pattern on the back panel becomes more pronounced under certain lighting.

The camera module features a more oval shape, embellished with camera specifications etched into its surrounding ring. While this revamped design is an improvement over the previous model, I find myself missing the leather finish. Fortunately, the matte rear panel does not attract fingerprints, and its slightly curved edges enhance comfort during usage.

Realme has opted for die-cast aluminium and a one-piece metal skeleton for added durability. The phone exhibits flat sides and feels sturdy and well-balanced. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side, while the top accommodates a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grille, and a microphone. The bottom hosts an additional microphone, speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray slot.

A 3.5mm headphone jack is available at the top.

Notably, the phone is now rated IP65, an advancement from the IP54 rating seen in the Realme 12+. The SIM card tray is also equipped with a red rubber gasket for enhanced protection.

Realme 13+ Display: Vivid and Smooth

Screen Size: 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED

6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Refresh Rate: 60/120Hz

60/120Hz Protection: Panda Glass

The Realme 13+ features a flat display with minimal borders on the top and sides and a slightly thicker chin. It is protected by Panda Glass and comes with a thin film pre-installed, which is best removed for a proper screen protector. This device uses a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The display boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring readability in outdoor settings. Realme claims the panel covers 100 percent of the P3 color gamut, and my experience corroborated that, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

The display supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offers various color modes.

In the settings, four color modes are available: Vivid, Natural, Cinematic, and Brilliant. For those who appreciate vibrant visuals, I recommend opting for the Vivid or Brilliant modes. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+ and includes a Bright HDR video mode. The Rainwater Smart Touch feature enhances usability in wet conditions.

The device also includes a face unlock feature.

Featuring a hole-punch cutout at the top, the display has an in-display fingerprint scanner located at the bottom. While I am not particularly fond of its placement, it operates effectively.

Realme 13+ Software: Concerns Regarding Bloatware

UI: Realme UI 5.0

Realme UI 5.0 OS: Android 14

Android 14 Latest Security Patch: July

Having utilized numerous budget and mid-range Realme devices, I anticipated the presence of bloatware, and the Realme 13+ is no exception. It operates on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and comes with several pre-installed apps including games, a Glance lock screen, Hot Apps, and Hot Games. Fortunately, most of these applications can be uninstalled or disabled, although it would have been preferable to avoid such pre-installations entirely.

Realme has committed to providing two years of OS updates alongside three years of security patches, comparable to offers from some competitors. With Realme UI 5.0, users also benefit from AI-powered features such as AI Clear Voice, which purportedly enhances call quality, and Smart Loop for rapid content sharing across apps. Additional features include Air gestures, Smart sidebar, Split view, and more accessible options under Settings > Accessibility and Convenience.

Realme 13+ Performance: Smooth Gaming Experience

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy RAM: Up to 12GB

Up to 12GB Storage: Up to 256GB

In terms of performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC provides satisfactory results for everyday usage and gaming, solidifying its position as a key selling point. Although I encountered minor stutters when navigating the UI or launching applications, gaming performance remained consistently seamless. This chipset proves effective for budget gaming, supporting configurations that extend to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The device maintains a cool temperature during gaming sessions.

I also conducted benchmark tests to evaluate how the phone stacks up against others within its price bracket.

Benchmark Realme 13+ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Nothing Phone 2a AnTuTu v10 6,85,135 6,12,950 6,88,079 PCMark Work 3.0 12,377 14,055 12,486 Geekbench Single 1,044 1,018 1,100 Geekbench Multi 2,945 2,949 2,448 GFXB T-rex 61 104 60 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 50 49 57 GFXB Car Chase 29 25 34 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 5,174 4,758 5,902 3DM Slingshot 6,672 6,414 6,872 3DM Wild Life 3,161 3,035 4,165 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3,155 3,065 4,272

The performance metrics indicate that the phone not only excels in benchmark tests but also performs well in real-world scenarios. One contributing factor to its gaming prowess is the incorporation of a 6050mm² stainless steel vapor cooling chamber, which managed to keep the device only slightly warm during extended gaming sessions. During gameplay of BGMI at the highest graphics settings, it maintained smooth performance with frame rates ranging from 80 to 90fps. The GT mode further optimizes performance for maximum frames across all gaming applications.

Beyond gaming, the device handled calls and 5G download speed tests effectively. Additionally, the dual speaker setup offers clear and loud audio, although a bit more bass would have enhanced the experience.

Realme 13+ Cameras: Decent Quality

Main Rear: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600, f/1.8, OIS

50-megapixel Sony LYT-600, f/1.8, OIS Secondary Camera: 2-megapixel

2-megapixel Selfie Camera: 16-megapixel

Realme has positioned its non-Pro number series with a focus on performance rather than camera capabilities, yet I found the camera system of the Realme 13+ to deliver commendable results in well-lit conditions. The dual-camera setup lacks an ultrawide lens, which would have been beneficial. The camera application is user-friendly, providing quick access to various shooting modes including a Pro mode.

An ultrawide camera would have enhanced versatility over the current depth sensor.

The primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor captures detailed images during daylight, presenting good color intensity and dynamic range while maintaining accurate white balance. The sensor operates effectively in low-light conditions as well, although images exhibit some noise. The camera automatically shifts into night mode, which produces usable results after a brief processing period. Below are some image samples to highlight these capabilities.

[Image samples]

Unfortunately, the secondary camera presents limitations, primarily serving as a depth sensor and lacking performance on its own. The front-facing 16-megapixel camera offers satisfactory results in good lighting but falls short in low-light scenarios. In terms of video recording, the Realme 13+ can shoot at a maximum resolution of 4K at 30fps, but for ultra-steady footage, 1080p at 60fps is required. Video quality stands at an acceptable level, providing stabilization and vibrant colors in well-lit conditions.

Realme 13+ Battery: Extended Longevity

Capacity: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Fast Charging: 80W

80W Charger: Included

The Realme 13+ is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery capable of lasting a full day or more with typical usage. While this capacity is average within its price range, the inclusion of 80W fast charging sets it apart.

The device comes with an 80W charger included in the package.

In our HD video loop test, the smartphone lasted approximately 29 hours, which is impressive. My daily use yielded around 6-7 hours of screen-on time with the refresh rate set to 120Hz. In terms of charging efficiency, the device recharged from zero to 100 percent in roughly 55 minutes, and a mere 30-minute charge can provide enough power for a full day’s usage.

Realme 13+ Verdict

For consumers seeking a budget-friendly smartphone that excels in gaming and boasts commendable battery life, the Realme 13+ stands out as a solid option. It offers a competent primary rear camera, a smooth display, and an elegant minimalist design, complemented by market-leading 80W fast charging. However, for those contemplating upgrading from the Realme 12+, it may be wise to consider skipping this model.

Several alternatives exist within the same price bracket. For instance, the Nothing Phone 2a provides a distinctive design, comparable performance, satisfactory cameras, and a superior software experience. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion excels with improved camera quality, user interface, and design. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is also worth considering, delivering enhancements across the board.