iPhone 16 Series Camera Leaks: Pro Models May Offer 4K 120 FPS Recording

The iPhone 16 series will be revealed at Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, featuring models like iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. They are expected to have upgraded cameras, including 48MP sensors, improved video recording at 4K 120 FPS, and new photo features. A touch-sensitive camera button may allow for better control and functions with third-party apps.

The iPhone 16 series is set to be officially revealed during the “It’s Glowtime” Apple event scheduled for September 9. This anticipated lineup is expected to comprise the base models, namely the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In the lead-up to the event, various rumors have surfaced online, shedding light on potential design features and specifications. A recent report highlights notable camera enhancements that may be included with the iPhone 16 Pro series, particularly in relation to video recording capabilities.

Expected Camera Features for the iPhone 16 Series

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to be equipped with 48-megapixel rear camera sensors featuring ultra-wide lenses. Furthermore, both models are anticipated to incorporate a tetraprism lens with a 5x optical zoom, a feature currently exclusive to the Pro Max variant of the existing iPhone 15 series.

The report suggests that the Pro models in the iPhone 16 lineup may also be capable of recording 4K video at 120 frames per second (FPS). Users should have the ability to record ProRes 4K at this frame rate when connecting to external storage, although it remains uncertain whether this capability will extend to all camera configurations on the devices.

In comparison, the iPhone 15 supports 4K recording at 60 FPS. The new QuickTake feature on the latest devices may also enable 4K resolution recording, representing an upgrade from the current 1080p capabilities.

It is noteworthy that numerous Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Vivo X100 Ultra, already offer 4K video recording at 120 FPS.

Additionally, Apple has reportedly conducted tests for 8K video recording on the wide and ultra-wide lenses of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The anticipated 48-megapixel sensors, along with the A18 Pro chipsets, are expected to support this high-resolution quality; however, the report suggests that 8K recording may be introduced with the subsequent iPhone 17 lineup instead.

Further enhancements in the iPhone 16 series may include support for JPEG-XL format. The camera application is expected to feature a pause and resume functionality for video recordings, improvements in wind noise reduction, and enhanced photographic styles leveraging advanced machine learning to maintain natural skin tones. There are also plans for new spatial photo capturing modes tailored for 3D viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

Finally, the rumored Camera Button on the iPhone 16 models is anticipated to be compatible with third-party applications in addition to the native Camera app. This touch-sensitive button is expected to facilitate multiple camera controls, where a soft press may activate auto-focus and a firm press may trigger photo capture or video recording. Sliding motions could also be implemented to adjust exposure or zoom levels.