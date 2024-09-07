Amazon Electronics Festive Sale: Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, and More!

Amazon’s Electronics Festive Sale 2024 in India runs from September 6 to September 10, featuring deep discounts on a variety of electronics. Shoppers can find deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and large appliances. Additional bank discounts up to 10% are available for specific card users. Notable offers include the Samsung Galaxy M35 for Rs. 17,999 and Lenovo laptops at Rs. 1,09,990.

Amazon‘s Electronics Festive Sale 2024 commenced in India on September 6 and will continue until September 10. This event features a comprehensive selection of electronic products offered at significantly reduced prices, including sizeable discounts and special promotions. Customers have the opportunity to purchase personal gadgets such as smartphones and smartwatches, as well as larger home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, all at more affordable rates.

Additionally, shoppers can take advantage of various coupons, exchange offers, and bank discounts. Users of HDFC, IDFC First, Yes Bank, and OneCard can benefit from up to a 10 percent instant discount, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Amazon Electronics Festive Sale 2024 Offers

Among the standout deals in this ongoing sale is the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, which was launched in India in July. This mobile device starts at a price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. Customers can purchase this variant for Rs. 17,999 after applying an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant but can be acquired for as little as Rs. 17,999, thanks to a Rs. 2,000 cashback offer via Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card or an equivalent instant bank discount.

Laptops also feature significant price cuts during the sale. For instance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, is listed at Rs. 1,46,890 but can be bought for Rs. 1,09,990, reflecting a price reduction of 25 percent. Additional exchange offers and bank discounts are available to further decrease the total costs.

The OnePlus Watch 2R, launched in July and originally priced at Rs. 17,999, is currently on sale for the same amount, but consumers can enjoy the advantage of a Rs. 2,000 cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Additionally, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, such as the Boat Airdopes 311 Pro, can be purchased for Rs. 1,149, while the Realme Buds T310 are available at Rs. 2,449.

In terms of larger home appliances, the 2024 model of the Samsung 550L Convertible Digital Inverter Refrigerator is offered at an appealing price during this sale. Originally priced at Rs. 87,990, it is now available for Rs. 66,990, which includes a discount coupon of Rs. 3,000. Furthermore, customers can reduce the effective price by leveraging exchange and bank offers of up to Rs. 4,500.

The 9Kg AI Direct Drive Technology washing machine is another notable appliance available for purchase during the Electronics Festive Sale. An additional Rs. 2,500 coupon discount brings its price down to Rs. 38,490, reduced from Rs. 53,990. Customers can also utilize bank offers to potentially save an additional Rs. 4,000.

Finally, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 3 Series smart TV is available at a marked-down price during the sale. With an MRP of Rs. 1,64,900, it can be obtained during this event for Rs. 1,09,990, representing a 33 percent discount. Additionally, financing options are available with no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 9,166 per month.