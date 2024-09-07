Report: iPhone 16 Series’ A18 Chipsets Feature Arm’s V9 Technology

Apple will unveil its latest iPhone series, including the iPhone 16, at its event on September 9 in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone will feature an A18 chip designed using Arm’s V9 technology, which is crucial for smartphone performance. Additionally, Apple may introduce new Apple Watch models, AirPods, and updates for its software during the event.

The highly anticipated unveiling of Apple’s latest iPhone, featuring the new A18 chip, is scheduled for an event on Monday. According to a report from the Financial Times, this innovative chip has been developed utilizing SoftBank-owned Arm’s latest V9 chip design.

Event Details

Apple will host its fall event on September 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. During this event, the company is expected to reveal a new lineup of iPhones, as well as updates to various other devices and applications.

Collaboration with Arm

In September of the previous year, Apple signed a significant deal with Arm that “extends beyond 2040,” bolstering Arm‘s position in chip technology. In a statement released in July, Arm indicated that its V9 chip design accounts for 50% of smartphone revenue, underlining its critical role in the mobile device market.

Arm’s Impact on Mobile Technology

Arm is the owner of the intellectual property behind the computing architecture found in the majority of the world’s smartphones. This technology is licensed to Apple, among other manufacturers, which allows Apple to design its own custom chips for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac products.

The partnership between the two companies dates back to 1990, when Apple was one of the original companies that helped establish Arm. This collaboration began before the launch of Apple’s “Newton” handheld computer in 1993, which utilized an Arm-based processor chip. Although the Newton was unsuccessful, Arm later became a dominant force in mobile phone chips, recognized for its low power consumption that enhances battery longevity.

Upcoming Product Launches

At the “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, Apple is anticipated to unveil its iPhone 16 series, which will likely consist of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Additionally, the company may introduce new series of Apple Watch, AirPods, and other hardware. The event is also expected to feature the rollout schedule for the latest versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS.