Honor 200 Pro Review: A High-End Camera Phone Worth the Price

Honor is back in the Indian smartphone market, unveiling the premium Honor 200 Pro priced at Rs 57,999. The phone boasts a sleek design, vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and impressive cameras, including a 50MP portrait lens. It offers strong performance with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and decent battery life. However, it lacks a charger in the box and faces stiff competition.

Honor is making significant inroads into the Indian smartphone market with its official return, having introduced a series of smartphones featuring distinctive characteristics and high-performance cameras within less than a year. Building on this momentum, the company has launched the Honor 200 Pro, targeting the premium segment with a price point of Rs 57,999 for its sole variant, which includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Honor 200 Pro boasts a premium design and professional-grade camera capabilities, positioning itself as a formidable competitor against giants like Samsung and Apple. With flagship specifications and features, it poses the question: is it compelling enough for discerning premium buyers? Here’s an in-depth look at the device.

Honor 200 Pro Design: Premium and Sleek

Dimensions – 163.3 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm

Weight – 199 g

Colors – Black and Ocean Cyan

With a history of innovative designs, Honor has made considerable efforts to impress customers with the aesthetics of the Honor 200 Pro. Offered in two colors, Black and Ocean Cyan, the latter features a visually calming finish in the review unit.

The rear of the device is adorned with a textured finish inspired by natural coastlines, providing a velvety touch that increases its slip potential, thereby warranting the use of a protective case. The slim profile at 8.2 mm thick and a weight of 199 grams ensure comfortable handling, although an IP65 rating might feel underwhelming compared to competitors that offer higher ratings like IP68 or IP69.

Honor 200 Pro Display: Colorful and Bright

Display – 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display

Refresh Rate – 120Hz

Other Features – 3840Hz PWM Dimming, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 4,000 nits peak brightness

The Honor 200 Pro features an expansive 6.78-inch display that curves on all four sides, offering a virtually borderless experience. With vibrant visuals, the device supports Widevine L1 and HDR10+, allowing viewers to enjoy HDR content on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The display performed admirably while watching “Ring of Power Season 2,” showcasing rich colors and excellent portrayal of dark scenes.

The in-display fingerprint sensor operates effectively, despite being positioned lower than ideal. Customizable animations add a fun flair, although the absence of screen protection like Corning glass is a notable omission, necessitating a good screen protector.

Honor 200 Pro Software: Bloatware is a Mood Killer

Software – MagicOS 8.0

Version – Android 14

Updates Promised – 3 Years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches

Running on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, the user interface of the Honor 200 Pro is straightforward, featuring various customization options. Notably, the company integrates AI features like Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, and Magic Ring into the software experience.

Honor 200 Pro Performance: Smooth Operator

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Memory – 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage – 512GB (UFS 3.1)

Powered by the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Honor 200 Pro is positioned competitively in terms of performance. While it boasts solid benchmark scores, it slightly trails behind like the OnePlus 12 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in certain tests. In daily usage, the device handles demanding tasks with ease, maintaining a stable performance during gaming sessions.

Honor 200 Pro Cameras: Star of the Show

Rear – 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H sensor with f/1.9 aperture + 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera + 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 2.5x portrait sensor

Front – 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor with f/2.1 aperture

Highlighting its potential in portrait photography, the Honor 200 Pro showcases superior camera capabilities, achieved through collaboration with Studio Harcourt, a renowned French photography studio. Portrait shots exhibit stunning detail, and the 2.5x camera performs equally well in diverse lighting conditions.

Equipped with three Harcourt modes—Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Colour, and Harcourt Classic—the device excels, particularly in the black-and-white portraits produced by the Harcourt Classic mode.

Honor 200 Pro Battery: Decent Backup, No Fast Charger in Box

Battery Capacity – 5,200mAh (Dual-cell)

Wired Charging – 100W SuperCharge

Wireless Charging – 66W Wireless SuperCharge

Charger – 100W (Not Included)

Offering a 5,200mAh battery, the Honor 200 Pro provides substantial longevity, easily lasting two days under moderate use and nearly a full day under heavy conditions. However, the absence of a charger in the box is a significant drawback, despite its 100W fast-charge capability.

Honor 200 Pro Verdict

The Honor 200 Pro represents a dedicated attempt to thrive in the premium smartphone market. Its premium design, striking display, and impressive camera capabilities position it as a noteworthy contender. While the performance remains solid, and battery life is commendable, the software’s bloatware could detract from the overall experience. The smartphone competes in a challenging landscape against models like iQOO 12, OnePlus 12, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, and Xiaomi 14 Civi.